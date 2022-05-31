No Nigerian territory attacked by Cameroonian separatists – Army

Nwachukwu said the Nigerian troops deployed at Danare received information on Sunday morning about the said attack contrary to the ‘misinformation’.

He said the troops immediately mobilised to Bashu community, which was allegedly under attack.

“On their arrival, it was revealed that Bashu was not under attack and no external incursion was recorded; rather the separatists attacked Obonyi 2 and Njasha, both of which are communities located in the Republic of Cameroon.

“Four victims of the attack, who crossed over to Nigerian territory were later rescued by our troops and operatives of Nigerian Immigration Services.

"The attack was therefore not within Nigerian territory as claimed,” he said.