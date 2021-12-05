RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No new COVID-19 death in Nigeria – NCDC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 54 new infections recorded on Saturday indicate a decrease of 143 from the 197 cases recorded on Friday.

A COVID-19 treatment centre in Lagos, Nigeria
A COVID-19 treatment centre in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria did not record a single COVID-19 death on Saturday.

Recommended articles

The country’s death toll to the pandemic still stands at 2,980.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated on Sunday, however, that the country recorded 54 new infections in seven states and the FCT on Saturday.

The 54 new infections recorded on Saturday indicate a decrease of 143 from the 197 cases recorded on Friday.

The new infections were recorded in Lagos State (25), Oyo State (11), FCT (6), Kwara (3), Rivers (3), Bauchi (2), Delta (2), Kano State (1) and Ogun State (1).

Ekiti, Gombe, Ondo, Osun, Plateau, and Sokoto States did not report any new infection.

Total national infections now stand at 214,567.

Out of the 214,567 total national infections, 207,427 cases have been treated and discharged from hospitals.

The NCDC also stated that 3.6 million blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Vaccine Inequality: Only 3.% of Nigerians vaccinated against COVID — FG

Vaccine Inequality: Only 3.% of Nigerians vaccinated against COVID — FG

No new COVID-19 death in Nigeria – NCDC

No new COVID-19 death in Nigeria – NCDC

Osoba hosts 11 Senators in London, says Buhari will sign electoral bill

Osoba hosts 11 Senators in London, says Buhari will sign electoral bill

Former Army Chief, Gen. Wushishi dies at 81 in London

Former Army Chief, Gen. Wushishi dies at 81 in London

Omicron Variant: UK bans foreign travelers from Nigeria

Omicron Variant: UK bans foreign travelers from Nigeria

PDP postpones inauguration of new National Officers to Dec 10

PDP postpones inauguration of new National Officers to Dec 10

Saraki welcomes disgruntled APC members in Lagos to PDP

Saraki welcomes disgruntled APC members in Lagos to PDP

FG assures Itunnu’s family of justice, as remains buried in Ibadan

FG assures Itunnu’s family of justice, as remains buried in Ibadan

Nigerian ports operation to go digital by 2025 – NPA

Nigerian ports operation to go digital by 2025 – NPA

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]