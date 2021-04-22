National Economic Council insists that N60 billion wasn't printed and shared to governors

NEC reached the conclusion after receiving presentations from the Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed, Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele, and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The minister of finance and CBN governor had issued strong rebuttals to Obaseki's remarks that N60 billion was printed and shared to all the states, as Nigeria's economy tanks due to dwindling oil revenues and the coronavirus pandemic.

The governors tendered their position today, April 22, 2021 during a meeting of NEC chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The meeting, which was attended by several of the state governors, FCT Minister and the CBN governor, had in attendance the Finance, Transport, Information, Aviation and Water Resources ministers.

The council expressed satisfaction with clarifications made by the NGF represented by its Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Finance Minister Ahmed and the Central Bank Governor Emefiele on the alleged printing of N60 billion by the federal government.

Finance Minister Ahmed and CBN Governor Emefiele stated to the council that the allegation of the printing of money to augment allocation was outrightly false.

The NGF also supported the conclusion and NEC affirmed same as the highest constitutional body tasked with economic affairs in the country, according to the spokesperson of the Vice President, Laolu Akande.

On the resolution of security concerns in parts of the country, the council unanimously affirmed the unity of Nigeria and said it will adopt the report of the national townhall meeting on national unity and security held recently in Kaduna.

The council, while welcoming the outcome of the townhall meeting, urged all states to hold wider consultations across the country and report back to NEC on the outcome of the meetings.