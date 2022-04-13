RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No mercy for perpetrators of Plateau killings – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the brutal terrorist attacks in Kanam and Wase Local Government Areas of Plateau, describing the killings as heinous.

In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Tuesday in Abuja, the president said the perpetrators should not be allowed to escape justice.

“They should not be spared or forgiven,” he further directed.

He ordered law enforcement agencies to work strenuously with the government of the state, to bring the situation under control and take steps to bring the culprits to justice quickly.

Buhari expressed condolences over the terrorist incident, saying that as a matter of priority, peace must return at all costs to the state and the entire country.

“I urge all our citizens, the people of Plateau State in particular, to expose the perpetrators of such incidents, their sponsors and those who encourage such criminals who carry out these dastardly acts of murder, so that the law will take its course.

”They must not be forgiven,” the president said.

