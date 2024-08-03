ADVERTISEMENT
No life lost in Katsina during protests — Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command assures them of the strength of their synergy with sister security agencies in the state as they work together to maintain public safety and order.

ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, the command’s spokesman, made this known in a statement issued in Katsina on Saturday.

“The command wishes to address a misleading viral video circulating on social media platforms of a security agent lying motionless on the ground alleged to have been shot dead by a police officer while trying to disperse protesters.

“The video is manipulated and taken out of context as there was no such shooting incident throughout the command during the protest.

“The fact is that the security agent shown in the video is an officer of the NSCDC who fell from a patrol vehicle due to an accident involving the vehicle at the scene of the protest.

”He was immediately rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital (formerly Federal Medical Centre), Katsina, where he was treated and discharged,” Sadiq-Aliyu said.

He further called on the members of the public to disregard what he described as ‘misinformation’, and always verify information through the official channels.

According to him, the command assures them of the strength of their synergy with sister security agencies in the state as they work together to maintain public safety and order.

“We are also assuring the public of our highest level of professionalism in the discharge of our duties, and we will continue to work tirelessly to maintain peace and stability in Katsina State,” he assured.

