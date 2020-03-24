Kalu, who made this known while addressing newsmen, described media reports claiming that 15 members were infected as “fake news”

The Rep said that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) could not confirm that any member was infected.

Kalu said that until an authentic source such as NCDC confirmed such stories, members of the public should ignore and treat such as mere rumours.

The lawmaker also denied that members were refusing to be tested as alleged by a letter trending online claiming to have originated from the Presidency.

He said that all letter from the office of the President were usually read on the floor of the House and that no such letter had so far been read.

Earlier, the Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila announced that the House would adjourn plenary for two weeks.

He said that the adjournment was one of the measures mapped out by the Green Chamber to curtail the spread of covid-19 virus.

According to him, this is not a holiday but a decision necessary to observe social distancing and isolation guidelines that have proven to be effective in preventing secondary transmission of the COVID-19 disease.

The speaker said that the leadership of the House would continue to observe developments and respond as the circumstances demanded.

“If it becomes necessary, we may reconvene to act on emergency legislation and possible amendment of the Appropriation Act, 2020.

“No member of the House may travel out of the country during this time; all the activities of the House have been suspended for the duration, whether those activities are scheduled to occur within the National Assembly or outside of it,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria has so far recorded a total of 42 confirmed cases including one death.