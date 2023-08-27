ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No law stops a corps member from becoming minister, Musawa breaks silence

Nurudeen Shotayo

Musawa disagreed with those who faulted her appointment as a minister due to her status as a serving corps member.

Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa. [Twitter:@shehu_mahdi]
Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa. [Twitter:@shehu_mahdi]

Recommended articles

Musawa, who is currently in the eighth month of her national youth service, argued that she didn't break any law by being a minister both at the same time.

This followed recent calls in some quarters demanding the resignation of the minister over claims that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Act prevented any serving corps member from picking up a government appointment.

Though Musawa has been involved in a two-decades-long battle with the NYSC, the matter regained prominence recently after the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) raised the alarm that one of Tinubu's ministers was a serving corps member.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the revelation, the Director, Press and Public Relations of the NYSC, Eddy Megwa, confirmed that Musawa was occupying the ministerial position in breach of the law.

Megwa disclosed that the minister was originally mobilised to serve in Ebonyi State in 2001, and she had her three-week orientation programme there before relocating to Kaduna State to continue the programme.

On getting to Kaduna, Musawa absconded and failed to complete the NYSC programme, the NYSC official added.

Megwa said the scheme would look into the issue and take action where necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the development, the minister, in a statement on the evening of Sunday, August 27, 2023, lifted the lid on the matter while defending her position.

According to Musawa, she was posted to Akwa Ibom as against Ebonyi which the NYSC spokesman mentioned. The minister also insisted that no breach of law has occurred.

“I will like to state clearly that contrary to wrong insinuations and false assumptions in a section of the mainstream media and social media where false accusations have been made, there is no breach of any law or constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended regarding my current position as a Minister and status as serving Corp member.

“It must be said that there is no law of Nigeria or any part of the our constitution and NYSC Act that states that a serving Corp member can not be appointed by the President of Nigeria or any other appointing authority into political positions.

"Equally, no part of our existing laws and NYSC Act says that a corps member must finish service before he/she can be appointed into political office. There is no legal and constitutional limitations whatsoever. I have not broken any law of Nigeria,” Musawa's statement read.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No law stops a corps member from becoming minister, Musawa breaks silence

No law stops a corps member from becoming minister, Musawa breaks silence

Power minister begs Nigerians to stop cursing electricity workers

Power minister begs Nigerians to stop cursing electricity workers

Explain how you got degree without primary, secondary education - Atiku tackles Tinubu

Explain how you got degree without primary, secondary education - Atiku tackles Tinubu

Coupists put Niger armed forces on highest alert over fears of attack

Coupists put Niger armed forces on highest alert over fears of attack

NDLEA arrests 84 suspects, seizes 451.976kg illicit drugs in Kaduna

NDLEA arrests 84 suspects, seizes 451.976kg illicit drugs in Kaduna

Tijjaniyya urges Tinubu, ECOWAS to opt for diplomatic solution on Niger

Tijjaniyya urges Tinubu, ECOWAS to opt for diplomatic solution on Niger

NEMA takes proactive, robust steps to contain flood disaster in South-East

NEMA takes proactive, robust steps to contain flood disaster in South-East

Nigerian Catholic Priest prays for 'gallant soldiers of Christ'

Nigerian Catholic Priest prays for 'gallant soldiers of Christ'

NDLEA seizes 514,420 pills of suspected hard drugs in 3 states, FCT

NDLEA seizes 514,420 pills of suspected hard drugs in 3 states, FCT

Pulse Sports

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Nyesom Wike is the new Minister of the FCT. (Ripples)

Wike makes promises and threats on his first day as Minister of FCT