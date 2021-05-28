No Kwara child will miss out on life opportunities – Gov AbdulRazaq

According to the governor, his administration is committing huge resources to programmes dedicated to the well-being, healthcare, basic education, nutrition and recreational activities of children.

“In Kwara, we are making deliberate investments in the future of our children. We are sparing no resources to ensure that no Kwara child misses out on life opportunities.

“This explains our efforts in the area of basic healthcare, education, sports, nutrition and anti-poverty measures.

“After many years, we have restored a number of long-abandoned vaccination programmes to protect the Kwara child from diseases, while detailed attention is paid to issues affecting them,” he said.

AbdulRazaq said his administration had paid outstanding counterpart funds to UNICEF to ensure effective delivery of UNICEF assisted projects to the people of the state, especially children.

“This administration has been making relentless efforts at making the state educational sector a model in the country by investing in quality teaching.

“Much is also being expended on classroom renovations and construction, and provision of sanitation facilities in various schools across the state.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that children are our future, we cannot but plan and care for them to secure our future.

“On this note, I want to pay special tribute to our mothers, midwives, and caregivers for their selflessness and steadfastness in raising a new generation of leaders who would shape the direction of our world.