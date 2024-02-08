ADVERTISEMENT
No increase in petrol price, NNPCL assures Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Soneye assured the general public that there were no plans for an upward review of the price of PMS.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., Olufemi Soneye, in a statement on Thursday, urged Nigerians to disregard unfounded rumours.

“Motorists nationwide are advised against engaging in panic buying, as there is presently ample availability of PMS across the country,” he said.

