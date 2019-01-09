Alhaji Waheed Gbadamosi, the Director-General, Oyo State Bureau of Physical and Urban Development Control, made the disclosure in Ibadan on Wednesday during a visit to the house.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation was led by Mr Olalekan Alli, the Secretary to the State Government.

NAN recalls that the Music House was partially demolished by the state government in August, 2018 for contravening the state physical planning and urban development laws.

The governor later approved it remodeling and rebuilding to a better edifice on compassionate ground.

Gbadamosi said that no successive government would tamper with the structure, having rectified the contraventions in line with the state laws.

“Government has ensured that the building is restructured to meet the required specification and law. We have rectified the entry, exit and extensions of the building.

“We also ensured that necessary adjustments are made and the structure is now in total compliance with physical planning laws of the state,” he said.

He said that the rectification of the structure has made the place much safe for motorists, residents, government and the structure owner.

Mr Yinka Ayefele, the owner of the structure, appreciated the governor for the rectification work and approval.

“I want to thank all the people working with the governor, especially the committee that worked with our own management committee on the remodelling and reconstruction of the Music House for their exemplary conduct.

“God has wiped away my sorrow through the governor. You have helped me personally in this matter, because I have been down emotionally since the partial demolition of the building.

“I have learnt lessons from the incident. Now, the building has become a better edifice. I hereby express my profound gratitude to the governor for the kind gesture.

“It is the grace and mercy of God that have made it possible for us to be where we are today; to be able to contribute to the society,” he said.

He also thanked residents, journalists, media organisations as well as fans both in Nigeria and the diaspora for their support on the issue.

In his remarks, Alli said that the state government initiated a reconciliation team that has its members drawn from both parties involved in the issue.

He said that the major lesson learnt from the issue was for every citizen to ensure adherence to government guidelines and laws.

“Government is not in anyway against Ayefele. The effort was aimed at ensuring the protection of lives and properties in the state.

“We thank God that Ayefele has noticed the area of contravention and the structure has been rebuilt in conformity with the laws,” he said.