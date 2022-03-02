RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No fuel, No light — Nigerians express frustration over lingering petrol scarcity

Bayo Wahab

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their plights over the lingering fuel scarcity and poor power supply in their areas.

Nigerians have been struggling to buy fuel for over three weeks (Naija Gist)
For over three weeks, Nigerians have been grappling with fuel scarcity with Lagosians spending hours on the road due to the traffic caused by long queues of both commercial and private drivers at fuel stations.

The national ordeal started last month when the shiploads of off-spec petroleum products brought into the country threw the country into confusion and anxiety.

The adulterated fuel has a high content of methanol and ethanol which are harmful to vehicles and other petrol-powered machines.

In its bid to solve the problem, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) announced its plan to withdraw the bad fuel from circulation, but that effort has not brought about any significant change, as fuel scarcity persists endlessly.

Sadly, the situation may continue indefinitely due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

It’s been reported that the war may prolong the fuel situation in Nigeria because the vessels that bring refined petroleum products into the country from countries around Ukraine and Russia are likely to face some delays.

Currently, in Lagos, a litre of petrol sells for N200, while a five-litre jerrycan of petrol goes for N2500 and N3000 for whoever prefers to buy from black marketers.

To add insult to Nigerians' injury, the electricity supply in the country has become so deteriorated that Nigerians have to on daily basis take to Twitter to express their plights over the lingering fuel scarcity and poor power supply in their areas.

While many expressed their frustration about the administration of the country under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, country, others call out the electricity distribution companies in their areas.

Below are some of Nigerians' tweets expressing their frustrations on the no light, no fuel situation.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

