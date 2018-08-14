Pulse.ng logo
No Foreign pressure on Buhari not to run in 2019 – Presidency

Buhari No foreign pressure on President to drop second term bid – Presidency

Femi Adesina made this known in a statement which he issued to newsmen on Tuesday.

No Foreign pressure on Buhari not to run in 2019 – Presidency play

Buhari

(State House)

The Presidency has described as fiction parading as news the Tuesday’s Daily Independent Newspaper report with the headline; ‘Pressure mounts on Buhari not to seek re-election.’

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, condemned the publication, describing it as `fake news’.

He maintained that the author of the `tendentious story’ was being mischievous or got procured by anti-democratic elements, and then penned the mischief.

The statement read: “It is necessary to respond to a tendentious story published today as cover choice by Daily Independent Newspaper.

“Under the headline, ‘Pressure mounts on Buhari not to seek re-election,’ the fiction parading as news claims that foreign powers, including the European Union, United States of America, United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia, are putting pressure on President Buhari not to seek re-election, due to some concocted reasons.

“We thought fake news was the sole preserve of the social media in this season.

“Alas, a traditional medium has caught the bug. Obviously, the author of the story just got a brain wave, or got procured by anti-democratic elements, and then penned the mischief.

“If there are quarters in which President Buhari is held in very high esteem, and the work he is doing for Nigeria highly lauded, it is in the countries mentioned. Some of them are equally bastions of democracy, and will not interfere in the democratic affairs of a sovereign country. The newspaper should simply tell its story to the marines.’’

ALSO READ: Buhari is reaping the consequences of his action – Okorocha

According to him, President Buhari is not a flippant or frivolous individual, as he gave deep thought to the prospect, before announcing his bid for a second term in office.

“It is only those who fear that their goose would be cooked, if they meet with him at the polls, that are trying to dissuade him from running by all means, including sponsored newspaper stories.

“By saying it got feelers that President Buhari may opt out of the 2019 presidential election, Daily Independent embarrassed itself, and all those who love good journalism.

“The newspaper can surely do better,’’ he added.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

