JAMB insists it will not extend 2022 UTME/DE registration

Benjamin said the time scheduled for the registration exercise from Feb. 19 to March 26, was the only window allotted by relevant authorities to the board to conduct the exercise.

He said that registration and examination dates were not fixed arbitrarily but through a consensus of opinions of the Federal Ministry of Education and examination agencies.

He added that before the commencement of registration or examination for any given year, all public examinations bodies were invited to a roundtable where they were expected to agree on the timetable of activities for each examination agency and which must be strictly adhered to.

He added that the announcement became necessary because of the drop in the number of candidates coming forward to register in spite of the capacity of the Board to register more daily.

"By this announcement, the board is urging prospective candidates who desire to register for the 2022/23 UTME/DE to come out to register as they have only two weeks to do so as no extension would be granted after the close of registration.