No explosive bombs planted in FCT - Police dismiss reports

The Police on Saturday in Abuja dismissed reports in some sections of the media that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was saturated with explosive bombs.

A Nigerian police officer wearing a gas mask

It is surprising and disheartening to read in the news and on social media that bombs are being planted in every area of the FCT.

“It is unfortunate that the report is even coming from some individuals who are presumed to be peace ambassadors and patriotic agents of national unity.

“I don’t think it will do our country any good to continually spread such fearful rumours to further create more panic to citizens and residents of the FCT and Nigeria at large,” he said.

According to him, FCT is safe and there is no imminent threat, neither is the FCT being saturated with bombs as speculated in the news.

He, therefore, urged FCT residents and Nigerians at large to disregard the news as fake.

Adejobi said the news was purportedly sponsored to create fear in people and heat up the polity.

He said the police would continue to adopt all effective operational strategies to decimate the activities of non-state actors and other criminal elements in the country.

