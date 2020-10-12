The monarch in a statement issued by Mr Toyin Ajamu, his Principal Secretary, on Monday in Ibadan, described report of death in the palace as misleading and false.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the palace was attacked on Sunday by suspected hoodlums and media reports indicated that three protesters died during the incident.

"Our attention has been drawn to misleading and false report circulated on some media platforms that three protesters were feared dead during the Sunday attack on Soun’s palace in Ogbomoso.

Hoodlums invaded the palace of Soun of Ogbomoso on Sunday destroying chairs, overturned tables and broke windows. [Twitter/@SundayDareSD]

“The attack was perpetrated by hoodlums, miscreants and thugs, who disguised as protesters against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) leading to the wanton destruction of properties and vehicles at the palace.

“A chief among other palace officials, also sustained injuries,’’ Ajamu said.

He said what transpired during the ugly incident was contrary to the malicious and biased reports being circulated on social media.

“We state categorically that despite the needless provocations and ill-treatment meted out to the royal household during the violent attack on the palace, the paramount ruler and his household did not retaliate.

“Kabiyesi, who was with his chiefs and subjects including Minister of Youth and Sports Development, when the hoodlums invaded the palace, advised the palace staff to refrain from attacking the hoodlums.

“Hence, none of the miscreants and thugs were attacked by the palace household but rather a chief, who was pelted with stones by the hoodlums sustained serious injuries,’’ Ajamu.

He explained that the dead bodies being circulated on social media were brought into the palace by the hoodlums to cause confusion and justify the attack on the palace.

He said that the monarch was a strong advocate of peace and unity, adding “such is evident in the robust development the town and its environs witnessed over the 47 years of his reign’’.

“We are by this medium advising the general public to disregard the fake news being circulated that some persons were feared dead in the palace during the unwarranted attack.

“The palace hereby admonishes media practitioners to get their facts right when reporting sensitive issues such as this ugly incident,’’ Ajamu said.

He called on the appropriate authorities to investigate the incident to bring the perpetrators to book, to avert a reoccurrence.