Buratai said that vices such as cultism, activism, protest or strike will not be tolerated from both students and members of staff.

He made this known on Monday at the Army Headquarters in Abuja, while presenting a letter of appointment to the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. David Malgwi.

“As you are all aware that the university is a military establishment though with a conventional setting, discipline would thus be enforced as vices such as cultism, activism, protest or strike and any untoward acts or activities from both the students and staff would be viewed seriously.’’

Buratai said the focal point of the university was to serve as solution centre for technological and operation problems of the Nigerian army, military and the nation at large.

He added that it was designed to create the critical mass required for research, innovation, testing and development in the 21st century settings and “provide excellence, ingenuity, creativity and distinctive competences in intellectual outcomes.’’

“In considering these objectives and the realisation of what the future holds for the university, I deemed it necessary to couch my vision for the university:

“To make the Nigerian Army University Biu a centre of academic excellence in education, research and innovation for human capacity development, military science and technology for national development; and for the progress of humanity”.

He said the encompassing vision show that the university’s effort would be channeled toward developing army’s capacity to compete professionally and responsively with other armies of the world.

The army chief also said that the institution “graduate civilian manpower well equipped to live and work in this emerging competitive world.’’

According to him, the importance of this citadel of learning in this age of automation and technological advancement can therefore not be over-emphasised.

Responding, Malgwi, who had been on acting appointment since 2018 said, “with utmost faith, I hereby accepts the confirmation of this appointment as the Vice Chancellor of the Nigerian Army University, Bui.’’

He promised to discharge his duties to the best of his ability “in accordance to the set goals and norms of the Nigerian army with guidance of the National Universities Commission – NUC.’’

The Nigerian Army University, Bui was approved by the Federal Executive Council on April 3 2018, while the ground breaking ceremony was performed on Oct. 30.