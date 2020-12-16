Commissioner for Health in Ebonyi, Dr Daniel Umezurike, recently claimed that some corps members in the camp had tested positive to the virus.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Mercy Bamai, however told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abakaliki that no corps member tested positive to the virus.

“All corps members reporting to the orientation camp are categorised as prospective corps members until they duly register and are certified fit to participate in the orientation programme.

“Corps members deployed to Ebonyi were tested for COVID-19 by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) outside the camp’s premises as the centre handles positive cases.

“We are not, therefore, aware if any prospective corps member tested positive because we duly received and registered only those the NCDC certified free of the virus,’’ she said.

Mrs Bamai added that the orientation camp officials were also tested for the virus as no positive case was allowed into the camp.

“This is the reason for conducting the test outside the gate because we are not trained to handle such cases.

“We ensure that corps members and camp officials observe all COVID-19 safety protocols of regular hand washing, steady use of nose masks and hand sanitisers, observance of social distancing among others,’’ she said.