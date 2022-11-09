No correlation between Qur’anic education and alms begging – Scholar.

He made the observations at a workshop organised by the Centre for Qur’anic Studies and Research, Federal University Dutsin-ma, Katsina State, for Qur’anic reciters in the state.

Danzarga presented a paper entitled: “Qur’anic schools, yesterday and today: their challenges and solutions’’ at a sensitisation workshop on Almajiri education.

“Some people want their children to learn how to read and memorise the Qur’an, but do not make proper arrangements most of the times.

“The scholars don’t have the means of feeding the large number of students brought to them and the children are consequently left to fend for themselves.

“It is very unfortunate that some fathers do not visit the Qur’anic schools where they enrolled their children for upwards of six months and do not care to give their children needed welfare,’’ he noted.

Danzarga stressed that begging had no relationship whatsoever with Qur’anic schooling, hence, the need to desist from sending children to such schools without taking care of them.

In his remarks, the Director of the centre, Dr Jabir Musa-Suleiman, said it planned to inculcate love of the Qur’an in the minds of people.

“Love for the Qur’an is a sign of love for Allah,’’ he said.

Musa-Suleiman said also that the centre sought to make the young ones to learn the recitation of the Qur’an, and work in accordance with teachings of the Holy Book.

“On the Day of Judgement, a person will be honoured the way he or she relates with the Qur’an,’’ he said.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu-Bichi, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Dr Aminu Ado, said the university established the centre to assist Qur’anic reciters to further their education.