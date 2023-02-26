ADVERTISEMENT
No corps member beaten to death during elections, NYSC clarifies

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), says contrary to reports on social media, no youth corps member participating in the general election was beaten to death.

He added that the brutality of the said corps member was a case of mistaken identity.

”Indeed, a corps member deployed to LEA primary school, Lugbe as an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ad-hoc staff, was brutalised by angry mob on the suspicion that he was involved in the act of thumbprinting ballot papers in favour of one of the presidential aspirants.

“To put issues in proper perspective, the brutalisation of the corps member was a case of mistaken identity.

”This was made known after investigation by the security agencies.”

He also clarified that the corps member was not part of the criminal gang involved in the said act.

Megwa added that the culprits who were neither corps members nor officials of the NYSC have been apprehended by the Police.

”The scheme therefore wishes to call on Nigerians to exercise restraint on issues that concern corps members and other electoral officers on national assignment during the general elections.”

Megwa however, reiterated the scheme’s stand on electoral malpractice by any participating corps member.

”In any case, the management of the scheme will not shield any corps member that runs foul of the Electoral Act if found guilty.

”Management wishes to once again admonish corps members participating in the conduct of the general elections to ensure the highest degree of neutrality and discipline in their approach to the national assignment.”

He added that membership of the corps could not prevent them from prosecution if there was infraction to the Electoral Act.

News Agency Of Nigeria

