No compensation can reward veterans for service to nation – Air chief

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ananaba stated this at the NAF’s veterans’ outreach on Saturday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the exercise that began on Friday will end on Saturday, with a seminar for the veterans.

NAN also reports that the veterans' outreach is in commemoration of the annual Armed Forces and Remembrance Day.

Ananaba said, ”Our colleagues, who were at one time actively in service but are now retired, are the ones guiding those of us who are still serving.

“I am indeed honoured to be in their company.

”Being in the company of our heroes past, year in, year out, the nation organises various activities in commemoration of the Armed Forces and Remembrance Day to celebrate and honour these our heroes past.”

Ananaba said that some of them had paid the ultimate price in their service to the nation, while others completed their service, retired and were now being extolled.

He added, “Whether dead or living, we always reflect on their many sacrifices and tell stories of their exploits.

“As we remember and appreciate them annually, there is always that question about whether we have correspondingly appreciated and rewarded these veterans for their labour and sacrifices.

“Also, whether we have done enough to show that the labours of these veterans were not in vain.

“Thus, we can only through our actions towards them, strive to keep faith with them.”

The AOC said that was why the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, considered it imperative to celebrate and honour the veterans through the outreach.

Accordingly, he directed that a programme be put together to serve as a prelude to this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations.

Ananaba said, “The outreach enables NAF to conduct free medical checkups for its veterans while day two is for veterans seminar.”

“This is indeed a great initiative and one which holds a very special meaning, especially for those of us who, by the grace of God, will be joining you in a few years or so.”

Ananaba said the medical outreach was to encourage those who may not have had time or reason to go for routine medical check-ups to do so.

“The interactive session on the other hand would enable us to tap from the wealth of experience of some of our retired personnel, while at the same time allowing us to get feedback on their welfare,” he said.

“Indeed, the day gives all of us here a precious opportunity to reflect on what it means to be a patriot or a veteran.

”Each and every one of us here answered the clarion call to defend our dear country and so deserve to be celebrated.

“NAF and indeed the Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to draw from your wealth of experience,” Ananaba said.

