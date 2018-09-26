Pulse.ng logo
No clash between OPC, Hausa residents in Lagos – Police

Oti , who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), denied some reports on the alleged killings at Ejigbo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
CSP Chike Oti, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Police Command, on Wednesday said there was no clash between the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), members and some Hausa residents in Ejigbo area of the state.

The PPRO said that the story of the clash going round some media was false and therefore capable of breaching peace in the state.

He said that the police at Ejigbo got information about the arrest of a suspected motorcycle thief and some persons attempted to secure his release from the police.

“The incident happened on Tuesday at Powerline Area, Ejigbo, at about 5 a.m.

The local vigilante group in the area arrested the suspect and informed the police.

“Operatives from Ejigbo came to the scene to take away the suspect and some people started hauling stones against the police. The operatives refused to use their arms against the people to avoid casualties.

“The police succeeded in going away with the suspect, currently detained at Ejigbo police division.

“One locally-made pistol was recovered from the suspects. No other arrest had been made,” he said.

