A fuel tanker accident on Iganmu Bridge, Lagos State has been contained without any casualty, according to authorities.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said in a statement the tanker fell in the early hours of Wednesday, February 3, 2021 while trying to make a turn on the bridge.

The tanker conveying 45,000 litres of PMS fell sideways and spilled its content on the road, causing tension in the area.

LASEMA said the spillage has been stopped and blanketed, while the rest of the PMS was transloaded into an empty tanker.

"Fortunately no loss of life or casualty has been recorded," the agency said.

Fire incidents caused by fuel tankers are quite commonplace in Lagos State, with dozens of lives lost, and property worth millions destroyed over the years.

Earlier in January, LASEMA director-general, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, called on all articulated truck drivers to drive within speed limits and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy.