Police investigate report of phone thieves in Anambra, say no case reported yet

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeoye urged the media to assist the command with fact-backed reports and eschew frivolous claims that could instil fear in the minds of residents.

CP Aderemi Adeoye, Commissioner of Police in Anambra [NAN]
CP Aderemi Adeoye, Commissioner of Police in Anambra [NAN]

CP Aderemi Adeoye, Commissioner of Police in Anambra, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that the Command was not taking any information for granted.

NAN reports that a section of the media had reported that the robbers were targeting tricycle operators and pedestrians at spots in the night and dispossessing them of valuables including phones.

Adeoye said though no such cases had been reported at the divisions or Command by either victims or eyewitnesses, he had directed the Divisional Police Officers to conduct an underground investigation to establish the veracity of the report.

The CP said the Police had put in place a proactive security strategy including the deployment of plain-clothed personnel to nip violence and crime in the capital city in the bud.

According to him, “We have been investigating to establish the claim because we are not leaving anything to chance but up till now we have not located any victim or eye witness.

“Those who know the victims should help inform them to come forward,” he said.

Adeoye urged the media to assist the command with fact-backed reports and eschew frivolous claims that could instil fear in the minds of residents.

He said Awka remained safe and that the Command would continue to work towards the security of all while residents are to be conscious and report suspicious development around them.

News Agency Of Nigeria

