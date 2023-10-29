ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No case of stolen genital organ in Makurdi – Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

She said that victims usually raised false alarms, while the unsuspecting members of the public would attack the suspected thieves without carrying out any investigation.

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)
Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

Recommended articles

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene, told newsmen in Makurdi that the alleged victim of a stolen genital organ only raised a false alarm.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a video had gone viral on social media, where a pastor and his church member were said to have stolen the organ of a yet-to-be-identified person at New Layout, Kanshio area of Makurdi.

NAN also reports that the alleged organ thieves were seriously beaten, with one of them seen naked in the viral video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anene said that since the allegations of stolen organs had become viral in some states across the country, most of the victims had consistently failed to prove that their genital organs were actually missing.

She said that victims usually raised false alarms, while the unsuspecting members of the public would attack the suspected thieves without carrying out any investigation.

The PPRO further said that she interviewed the two alleged thieves at ‘B’ Division Police Station, Makurdi, and discovered that they were innocent, adding that their stories were pathetic.

“Someone will raise the alarm and a group of youths, who know nothing about what happened, will begin to torture innocent people. This is inhuman and stands condemned.

“According to them, a young man raised the alarm of theft of genital organs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The youth picked up the closest person and beat him up till he decided to admit and mention his pastor as the person who sent him, with the hope that the pastor would come and save him.

“The youth got the same pastor and beat him up as well. Help came when the police got to know and rescued them.

“This is too bad; there is no element of truth in this. Since the history of these allegations, it has never been proven, and complainants are usually advised that nothing is wrong with them,” she said.

Anene said that efforts were ongoing to arrest those behind the act.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA seizes 6 tons of skunk in 5 states

NDLEA seizes 6 tons of skunk in 5 states

NMA expresses concern as doctor-to-patient ratio now 1 to 21,000 in Jigawa

NMA expresses concern as doctor-to-patient ratio now 1 to 21,000 in Jigawa

ASUU donates foodstuffs to 320 IDPs in Katsina State

ASUU donates foodstuffs to 320 IDPs in Katsina State

NDLEA arrests Hong Kong, France-bound businessmen for ingesting cocaine, heroin

NDLEA arrests Hong Kong, France-bound businessmen for ingesting cocaine, heroin

No case of stolen genital organ in Makurdi – Police

No case of stolen genital organ in Makurdi – Police

Defence Minister in Turkey to speed up delivery of attack helicopters to NAF

Defence Minister in Turkey to speed up delivery of attack helicopters to NAF

Tinubu mourns Ohinoyi of Ebiraland

Tinubu mourns Ohinoyi of Ebiraland

FG wants to import €1.2m equipment for Eko Bridge maintenance

FG wants to import €1.2m equipment for Eko Bridge maintenance

LP Chairman Abure sacks 5 aides after Supreme Court disappointment

LP Chairman Abure sacks 5 aides after Supreme Court disappointment

Pulse Sports

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu