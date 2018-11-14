news

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned the motoring public to drive safely on highways and not to blame accidents in the ’ember months’ on blood sucking demons.

Mr Hyginus Omeje, the FRSC Lagos State Sector Commander gave the advice during the official flag off of the “Ember Months” safety campaign tagged “Safe Driving, Safe Arrival”.

It was sponsored by Honeywell Flour Mills at Owena Motor Park, Ojota Lagos.

Omeje, who was represented by Mr Joseph Ojerinde, the Sector Head of Operation, said that a driver, to arrive safely on any journey, must make necessary preparations.

The sector commander said that drivers must also avoid habits that could cause havoc on the road like reckless driving, overloading and drunk driving.

“To arrive safely on any journey, a driver must prepare adequately for the journey and also take-off safely without drinking alcohol or taking any hard substance.

“The road is not a blood sucking demon that demands for human blood at ember months.

“It is because we dont take care of ourselves and we are not conscious of road signs, that is why lots of accidents happen during this period.

“A lot of drivers want to maximise their profits, rushing to go to many trips as much as they could, to have much returns on their journey without considering their health, vehicles and the nature of the road,” he said.

Mr Innocent Etuk, the Assistant Corps Commander in charge of FRSC Ojota Unit Command, said while giving his remarks that ember months were laden with festivities, which gives rise to increased human and vehicular movement.

Etuk said it was the tradition of the corps to re-intensify and raise public awareness on road safety issues among the stakeholders, particularly motoring public.

“Our tradition is to re-intensify and raise public awareness on the road safety issues among the stakeholders and to particularly encourage community involvement in the activities for the prevention of traffic-related injury and death.

“It also highlights the potential for preventing road crashes and the importance of a more serious response at all levels,” he said.

The Unit commander said that in spite the corps and stakeholders’ efforts to ensure safety on the road during the ember months, speeding, overloading, driving under the influence of alcohol and dangerous driving were prevalent offences.

According to him, reports from the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicate that every year 1.2 million people are killed worldwide by traffic crashes and 50 million sustain injuries that disable them for life.

He said that the corps would engage in robust public education and enforcement activities to reduce the rate of crashes on the roads.

Mr Lanre Dasilva, the Head of Innovation and Corporate Communications, Honeywell Flour Mills, in his speech, advised drivers to be conscious of traffic rules and regulations while driving.

Dasilva said that any driver who wants to arrive home safely must avoid reckless driving and shun drunk driving.

Mr Olalekan Oke, the Branch Chairman Of Owena Motor Park, in his remarks gave kudos to FRSC over continuous sensitisation of the motoring public on safe driving.

Oke also urged commercial drivers to be self disciplined while driving and to ensure their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on any journey.