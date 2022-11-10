RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No attack on Kaduna-Abuja highway – KDSG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kaduna State Government on Thursday debunked report of an attack on Kaduna-Abuja highway.

An illustrative photo of the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry Of Internal Security And Home Affairs Mr Samuel Aruwan and the Executive Secretary Kaduna state emergency agency and other humanitarian agency at the site of a gas explosion. [dailytimes]
An illustrative photo of the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry Of Internal Security And Home Affairs Mr Samuel Aruwan and the Executive Secretary Kaduna state emergency agency and other humanitarian agency at the site of a gas explosion. [dailytimes]

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, in a statement issued in Kaduna, dismissed the report as mischievous, fake and unfounded.

Recommended articles

“The attention of the Kaduna state government has been drawn to a widely circulated message raising alarm on an alleged blockade of the Kaduna-Abuja road by bandits.

“The Kaduna state government wishes to firmly debunk this message and advises citizens to completely disregard the mischievous circulation,” he added.

Aruwan said that the government has been in constant touch with security agencies in the general area and fully abreast of the security situation along the road and other locations.

He condemned the purveyors of the fake news, saying their action was very unfortunate and deliberately concocted to undermine the sacrifices of security agencies and government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We won’t allow Twitter or any online platform to plunge Nigeria into crisis–FG

We won’t allow Twitter or any online platform to plunge Nigeria into crisis–FG

Kidnapping: Police beef up security on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Kidnapping: Police beef up security on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

No attack on Kaduna-Abuja highway – KDSG

No attack on Kaduna-Abuja highway – KDSG

Reps to resume plenary on Nov. 14

Reps to resume plenary on Nov. 14

We’re checkmating state-owned security outfits—I-G

We’re checkmating state-owned security outfits—I-G

APC gets more support in Sokoto

APC gets more support in Sokoto

Reps to reintroduce diaspora voting bill

Reps to reintroduce diaspora voting bill

Tinubu promises to create 1 million jobs in 2 years if elected

Tinubu promises to create 1 million jobs in 2 years if elected

Without fuel subsidy, a litre of petrol will cost over N400 — NNPC

Without fuel subsidy, a litre of petrol will cost over N400 — NNPC

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Amanda Azubuike.

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

One of the vehicles attacked in Maiduguri . (@Topboychriss/Twitter)

Atiku’s convoy attacked in Maiduguri

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodoke and Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila (SkyDaily)

ASUU vs FG: Why Federal Govt won’t pay lecturers full salaries