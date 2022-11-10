No attack on Kaduna-Abuja highway – KDSG

“The attention of the Kaduna state government has been drawn to a widely circulated message raising alarm on an alleged blockade of the Kaduna-Abuja road by bandits.

“The Kaduna state government wishes to firmly debunk this message and advises citizens to completely disregard the mischievous circulation,” he added.

Aruwan said that the government has been in constant touch with security agencies in the general area and fully abreast of the security situation along the road and other locations.