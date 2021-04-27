RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No attack at IDP camps in Anambra – Official

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Paul Odenigbo, Executive Secretary, Anambra State, Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said there is no killing of anyone in Internally Displaced Camp (IDP) in the state.

Odenigbo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Awka that the agency has 28 camps across the state.

“Of all these 28 camps, none is open now. The camps are all used anytime we have cases of flooding.

“I am surprised to hear that people were killed in IDP camp in Anambra because as at today April 27, 2021, none of the camps is open,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in the state is yet to respond to calls on the matter as the command image maker could not pick his calls when contacted.

