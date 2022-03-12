No apology over discharge of my duties, says retiring Kaduna CP

“We might have stepped on toes during the course of discharging our duties; however, we remain unapologetic if we do so to advance the course of justice,” he said.

He however said that as a human being, he could not have been one hundred per cent perfect, and as such, he seized the opportunity to apologise for whatever shortcomings.

He said the height of his carrier was the day he was enlisted and the day he was retiring, adding that a lot of his course mates were not fortunate to pass through similar experience.

He thanked God for seeing him through, as well as the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman, for giving him the opportunity to serve his fatherland.

Abdullahi also appreciated the roles played by the Kaduna state government and traditional rulers in ensuring the success of his tenure as Commissioner of Police in the state.

In his goodwill massage, Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai, said he enjoyed working with Abdullahi as the Commissioner of Police in the state .

“We are happy the Commissioner of Police is bowing out of service successfully;Kaduna state government will continue to tap from your pot of experience even after retirement,” said El-Rufai, who was represented by Commissioner for Home Affairs and Internal Security, Mr Samuel Aruwan.