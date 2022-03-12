RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No apology over discharge of my duties, says retiring Kaduna CP

The retiring Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, Mr Mudassiru Abdullahi, said he remained unapologetic to whoever felt offended by legitimate actions he took in the service of his fatherland.

Speaking during a dinner organised in his honour on Friday night in Kaduna, Abdullahi said as a law enforcement officer who served for 32 years, his priority was to discharge his duty diligently, adding that unwholesome characters might have felt slighted by some of his actions.

“We might have stepped on toes during the course of discharging our duties; however, we remain unapologetic if we do so to advance the course of justice,” he said.

He however said that as a human being, he could not have been one hundred per cent perfect, and as such, he seized the opportunity to apologise for whatever shortcomings.

He said the height of his carrier was the day he was enlisted and the day he was retiring, adding that a lot of his course mates were not fortunate to pass through similar experience.

He thanked God for seeing him through, as well as the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman, for giving him the opportunity to serve his fatherland.

Abdullahi also appreciated the roles played by the Kaduna state government and traditional rulers in ensuring the success of his tenure as Commissioner of Police in the state.

In his goodwill massage, Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai, said he enjoyed working with Abdullahi as the Commissioner of Police in the state .

We are happy the Commissioner of Police is bowing out of service successfully;Kaduna state government will continue to tap from your pot of experience even after retirement,” said El-Rufai, who was represented by Commissioner for Home Affairs and Internal Security, Mr Samuel Aruwan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), report that the Commissioner retires from active service on March 12, 2022.

