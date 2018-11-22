Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

No act of sabotage in EFCC inferno, says Spokesperson

No act of sabotage in EFCC inferno, says Spokesperson

The commission’s acting Head, Media and Publicity, Mr Tony Orilade, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
EFCC loses equipment worth millions as fire guts storage room play No act of sabotage in EFCC inferno, says Spokesperson (Sahara Reporters)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied any act of sabotage in the fire that gutted its Data Centre and office of the Combined Inter-Agency Task Force.

The commission’s acting Head, Media and Publicity, Mr Tony Orilade, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

The commission’s Wuse II Zonal office, Abuja, was on Monday gutted by fire, which it attributed to electrical fault.

Orilade said that no documents were destroyed in the inferno, adding that the data centre was the commission’s newsroom, which was like a store.

“There were no documents, only out-of-use computers and other accessories.

“There was no sabotage; nothing of such.

“The data system is intact, the computers in the centre were not installed; they were just packed and stored,” he said.

Orilade said that operation was still going on in the annex and that all documents and data were intact.

“We thank God for the quick intervention of the Fire Service.

“There is no course for worry,” he said.

He also reiterated the commitment of the commission to fight corruption with all sense of determination.

“The war against corruption is on top gear under the chairman, Ibrahim Magu; with his determination, definitely victory is assured,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Bullets bounce off chest of notorious cult leader in Lagosbullet
2 Ex-UK Secretary warns international investors to be careful about...bullet
3 Did APC copy the Next Level logo from Rex Institute in US?bullet

Related Articles

EFCC seals-off 6 landed property allegedly belonging to Fayose
Atiku explains how he'll fight corruption better than Buhari if elected President
EFCC relocates Data Centre, Inter-Agency Task Force
N2.1bn fraud allegations: Court dismisses Dokpesi’s motion on no-case-submission
How a British journalist played a Nigerian yahoo boy
Did Tonto Dikeh shade her ex-husband on Instagram again?
EFCC loses equipment worth millions as fire destroys storage room
EFCC begins trial against ex-Gov Fayose
SERAP asks INEC to probe alleged campaign spending by Saraki, others

Local

Ember months: Commercial drivers must undergo vision acuity tests — FRSC
Buhari: Amaechi says presidential debate is unnecessary
Group urges President Buhari to assent to disability bill
NSCDC arrest 34, secure conviction of 9 rapists in Gombe
3 suspected foreign kidnappers arrested in Adamawa
Chibok Girls: Jonathan says Obama set him up to fail on rescue
Jonathan accuses Obama of setting him up to fail in rescue of Chibok Girls
X
Advertisement