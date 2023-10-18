NNPCL appoints Soneye as new spokesperson

The NNPC Ltd management said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja that Soneye would lead its Corporate Communications team and drive its brand penetration, strategic communications initiatives, and stakeholder management.

The company described Soneye, as a seasoned journalist with full-time and freelance experiences at some of the world’s most respected publications in Nigeria, Australia, and the U.S.

“He is a member of reputable bodies, including the Nigerian Union of Journalists, the National Association of Black Journalists, Society of Professional Journalists, and the Guild of Corporate Online Media Publishers.

“He is the former President of the Nigerian Media Practitioners, Washington, D.C.