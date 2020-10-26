The Nigerian National Petroleum corporation (NNPC) has cautioned motorists not to engage in panic buying of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, assuring of normalcy in the supply of petroleum products.

Dr Kennie Obateru, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday added that the long queues currently being experienced were due to the curfew imposed in some states over the EndSARS protests.

Obateru said that the curfew affected the free movement of vehicles for the supply of products, but assured of normalcy in a couple of days.

"The disruptions and curtailment of free flow of vehicular movement occasioned by the EndSARS protests, the attendant curfews, restrictions and vandalism affect the supply situation.

"Normalcy is expected to return to the petroleum products supply chain in the next couple of days.

"There is no need for panic buying, be rest assured that supply will soon return to the entire country," he said.