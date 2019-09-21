The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced that the three refineries located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna will begin to refine crude oil at optimum capacity by 2022.

NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari said this on Saturday, September 21, 2019, during a facility tour Port-Harcourt Refining and Petrochemical Company.

Kyari said that full rehabilitation of the refineries would begin in January, 2020.

In a statement by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Ndu Ughamadu, Kyari’s visit to the Port Harcourt plant was part of his efforts to ensure the refineries deliver values, Punch reports.

Kyari said that NNPC has a mandate to ensure that the refineries operate at optimal capacities, adding that the corporation would do everything possible to actualize the mandate.

“We will stick to time, we will deliver this project by 2022. We will commence actual rehabilitation work in January. We will do everything possible between October and December to close out all necessary conditions for us to deliver on that project.

“I believe that with the support that we have from the shareholders — government of this country, the entire staff of this company and the contractors, I believe it is doable and we will deliver the project, ” he said.

The NNPC boss went on to urge contractors to be conscious of their reputation concerning the project, saying they can not afford to disappoint 200m Nigerian stakeholders.

Kyari said, “It’s no longer about business now, but a reputational issue. For the original builders of the refinery, Tecmmont, Eni/NAOC and NNPC, let us be conscious of the fact that our reputation is at stake as far as this project is concerned.

“The NNPC leadership has promised this country that our refineries will work, therefore, we must work not to disappoint over 200 million Nigerian stakeholders.”

In March 2019, NNPC assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election would help to facilitate the revamping of country’s refineries.