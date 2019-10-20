NNPC Group Managing Director, Malam Mele Kyari ,gave the assurance in a statement signed by the Acting Spokesman for the corporation, Mr Samson Makoji, in Abuja, on Sunday.

Kyari spoke shortly after teeing-off the 2019 NNPC Downstream Golf Tournament held at the Kaduna Golf Club in Kaduna.

“As you all know, NNPC is an enabler organisation for the nation’s economy. It will continue to deliver value to its stakeholders and especially its various host communities,” he said..

According to him, the corporation’s motto “We touch your lives in many positive ways”, underscores NNPC’s commitment to supporting its host communities.

He assured the Golf Club of the corporation’s willingness to support community development efforts within and around its host communities through its various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Kyari, who described Kaduna as a very strategic state for the corporation , noted that the NNPC had over 2,000 employees living and working in the town, contributing their quota towards national development.

He commended the Club for providing a befitting sporting atmosphere where NNPC employees, like several other people within Kaduna and environs, could keep fit and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

In his remarks, the Captain of the Club, Alhaji Idris Sa’eed, thanked the NNPC for its support to the Club over the years.

He said the Club would continue to partner corporate entities towards encouraging more Nigerians to take to golf for their personal fitness and healthy living.