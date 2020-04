A petrol station of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has been involved in a fire incident.

A fire broke out at the station, located on College Road at the Ogba area of Lagos, around noon on Monday, April 27, 2020, according to a report by Channels TV.

Some houses in the area are reported to have also been affected by the fire.

Fire fighters are already on the scene to contain the spread of the fire, according to the report.

Details later.