NNPC hits 1.8mbpd in crude production after crackdown on pipeline vandals

The achievement is based on the collaboration between the leadership of NNPC, stakeholders and security agencies.

Lawal Musa, Chief Production War Room Officer, NNPC Ltd., said this on Thursday in Abuja during a briefing on NNPC Ltd. production.

Musa, who is also the Senior Business Advisor to Malam Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), NNPC Ltd., said that the achievement was based on the collaboration between the leadership of NNPC, stakeholders and security agencies.

“We achieved this because of the clear mandate by President Bola Tinubu to ramp up crude oil production in the country,” Musa said.

