NNPC denies allegation of cash gift to Buhari’s campaign group

The corporation disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja, on Friday.

  Published: , Refreshed:
President Muhammadu Buhari waves at a crowd of supporters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on October 25, 2018

The Management of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has distanced its Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, from alleged cash transfer to President Muhammadu Buhari’s Campaign Organisation to support publicity.

The corporation disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja, on Friday.

It described the allegation as politically-induced hallucination which had found accommodation in the subconscious of some mischievous political actors.

It said that the people also intended on dragging the corporation and the GMD into the “arena of partisan political tussle’’.

The corporation added that the allegation was not only patently false but ran against the prevailing gale of transparency and accountability pervading the operations of NNPC since the advent of the current administration.

“With no regard for the cherished investigative reporting ethos of balance and confirmation of story, the allegation, without doubt, come across as a kindergarten  execution of an ill-thought political brinkmanship,’’ it said.

It called on all well-meaning members of the public and oil and gas industry stakeholders to disregard the report.

The Management of the NNPC under Dr Baru is focused on delivering the aspiration of the president for the petroleum industry,’’ he added.

