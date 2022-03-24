RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NNPC collaborates with security agencies and host communities to solve oil theft

Ima Elijah

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited says it will work with relevant stakeholders to tackle oil theft and illegal refineries.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC), has strengthened collaboration with the Joint Security Task Force and other stakeholders to tackle oil theft and illegal refineries in Nigeria.

Mele Kyari, group managing director, NNPC, said this on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, during an on-the-spot-assessment of some pipelines impacted by activities of oil bunkers in Ibaa Community, EmeOha local government, Rivers state.

The NNPC said the combined efforts of the government security and regulatory agencies, the host community and oil companies was a different approach toward curbing oil theft and bunkering.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officials of NNPC, regulatory agencies, joint task force comprising personnel of security agencies were part of the assessment tour.

Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources; Lucky Irabor, chief of defence staff; Gbenga Komolafe, chief executive officer, Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), were among government officials on the trip.

Kyari, while expressing optimism on its zeal to put an end to the problem, underscored the need to intensify security on ground and modern technology to tackle the menace.

The NNPC boss said that pipeline vandalism, oil theft and illegal refining activities were threatening the growth of the country’s oil and gas industry.

He said the Nigerian Navy was also doing enormous work and have made several arrest and equally preventing illegal movement of oil through the vessels.

NAN reports that many illegal sites at creeks and swampy areas were assessed from aerial view, while a site located at Ibaa Community in Eme Oha Local Government Area, Rivers was thoroughly assessed by the officials.

Ima Elijah

