The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru has commiserated with families of the victims of the Abule-Egba fire incident.

On Wednesday, December 19, 2018, houses and cars were burnt following an explosion in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State.

According to a statement by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) the explosion was caused by a leakage resulting from vandalism.

Baru, in a statement issued to newsmen, warned Nigerians to stay away from NNPC pipelines.

The NNPC GMD also assured residents of Lagos that the incident will not hinder the supply of fuel in the state.

Baru said that measures have been put in place to ensure that the incident does not affect fuel supply to Lagos.

According to Vanguard, he said that there is enough fuel in stock to supply to Lagos and neighbouring states.

The NNPC boss also called on the Nigerian Pipeline and Storage Company (NPSC) to investigate the incident and repair the damaged pipeline.

Reacting to the incident, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Western zone chairman, Debo Ahmed called on the Federal Government to impose tougher penalties against petroleum pipeline vandals.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ahmed said the act affects the socio-economic growth of the nation.