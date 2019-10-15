The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari has blamed the poor condition of the country's refineries on lack of maintenance of its facilities.

During his appearance before the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Upstream), the NNPC boss said the main reason why the refineries are in moribund state is as a result of lack of maintenance of its facilities.

Kyari said, “The refineries didn’t fail because there were no skills. They failed because we are unable to take care of the refineries. And we don’t have to give excuses why we didn’t take care of them. But what we have decided to do is to make them work. There is no scarcity of skilled people."

Despite sufficient skills in the petroleum sector, NNPC said poor maintenance culture is responsible for the moribund state of the country’s refineries. (Illustrative image) [Getty Images].

While maintaining that the skill is never the problem, the NNPC GMD boasted that Nigeria has the best refiners in the world.

"The will is there today and our plan is to get them to work. And I assure you that the plans we have in place will deliver these refineries. There is no issue around absence of skills; we have the best refiners in the world. Anywhere you go in the world, they will attest to it that we have the best refiners who are Africans in this country," he added.

On if the corporation is capable of properly managing oil exploration in the country, Kyari noted that the manpower to develop the petroleum industry is sufficient, but experts had not been properly engaged.

The oil industry, according to Kyari, is a technology-based industry and this technology evolves every day.

He added, "I can say that in the entire global oil and gas industry, there is nowhere you would have gone that you would not find a skilled Nigerian working in the oil and gas industry. And indeed, we are probably the largest contributor to skilled manpower in the industry of all the black nations of the world.”

Recall that the Federal Government had in August, 2019, set for itself a 3-year target period to revamp ailing refineries across the country.

Starting with the refinery in Port Harcourt, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration disclosed that it has begun the overhauling of refinery facilities, and it has till 2023 to ensure that local refineries operate optimally.

Meanwhile, going by a data released by the NNPC in May, the four nation’s refineries operated at just 5.55% of their combined installed capacity of around 445,000 barrels per day (b/d).

The refineries, which include the northern Kaduna refinery and two plants located in Port Harcourt, and the Warri refinery, have not operated beyond a quarter of their installed capacity for some time, mainly due to attacks on pipelines carrying crude to the plants as well as technical problems after years of neglect.