NNPC begs Petrol tanker drivers to suspend planned strike

NUPENG had on Saturday, October 9, 2021, said tanker drivers on its platform will commence a strike on Monday, December 11, to protest the bad condition of roads in the country.

Mr Tayo Aboyeji, the South-West Zonal Chairman of NUPENG, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos said the union has lost many lives and properties due to bad roads.

But in a statement on Sunday, Garba Deen Muhammad, NNPC spokesperson has called on the leadership of tanker drivers to reconsider their decision.

He said the NNPC recognises the concerns of the tanker drivers, adding that embarking on strike will negatively affect energy security.

He also said the corporation has made some intervention efforts to address the issue of bad roads in the country.

The statement reads, “The strike is about the condition of roads in various parts of Nigeria used for the distribution of goods and services including petroleum products.

“While it is not the responsibility of the NNPC to build or rehabilitate roads, any disruption in the distribution of petroleum products will adversely affect the business of the NNPC. It will also endanger energy security, which the country has enjoyed for a long time now.

“The thrust of the NNPC’s intervention is to make considerable funds available for the reconstruction of roads through its Future Tax Liability.

“NNPC as a responsible corporate entity recognises the legitimate concerns of the tanker drivers. We, however, appeal to the leadership of the drivers to reconsider their decision in the overall national interest.

“Accordingly, we urge petroleum tanker drivers to immediately call off the strike notice and give the current efforts by government and its agencies a chance to solve the challenges in the interest of all.”