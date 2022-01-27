Mr Garba Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC, gave the assurance in a statement on Wednesday.
NNPC assures Nigerians of sufficient petrol stock
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (NNPC) has assured the public that the Company has sufficient stock of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, to meet the needs of Nigerians.
Muhammad, therefore, advised the public not to engage in panic buying of petrol and to ignore all rumours that may suggest otherwise.
“In line with the existing laws of the land, NNPC Ltd. is deeply committed to ensuring energy security for the country,” the group general manager said.
