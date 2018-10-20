Pulse.ng logo
Nnamdu Kanu to address IPOB members on Sunday

According to IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, Kanu will broadcast his speech live on Radio Biafra London on Sunday.

Nnamdu Kanu to address IPOB members on Sunday play

Nnamdi Kanu on Radio Biafra

(Daily Nigeria)

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will speak to his members on Sunday, October 21, 2018, according to reports.

This is coming after pictures of the IPOB leader praying at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, surfaced on social media on Friday, October 19, 2018.

According to Daily Post, IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful said Kanu will broadcast his speech live on Radio Biafra on Sunday.

Kanu disappears

The IPOB leader suddenly disappeared after soldiers attached to a military exercise in the South-East, Operation Python Dance, allegedly stormed his country home in Abia state.

Members of his group accused the Federal Government of abducting him following his sudden disappearance.

Kanu’s second coming

Speaking on the broadcast, Powerful, in a statement issued to newsmen, said “Following the second coming and appearance of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who were sighted praying at the Wailing Wall in the city of David in Jerusalem state of Israel, we the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) wish to announce to Biafrans, friends of Biafra, lovers of freedom, men and women of goodwill across the world that the supreme Leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be coming live on Radio Biafra London on Sunday 21st October 2018 at 6pm Biafran time.

“IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been missing since September last year after Nigerian Army invaded his compound that resulted to the deaths and killings of many IPOB members and other Biafrans who were coming to visit him in his compound at Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State.

“IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other reputable and hardcore Biafrans will leave no stone unturned to restore Biafra sovereignty as long as Fulani and other Nigerians hold Biafrans down."

Freedom from bondage

"Biafra independence and freedom is gathering momentum around the world right now we will not relent in pursuing hard for total Biafra freedom in the near future. With this, we are advising all Biafrans to be resolute and committed to towards this fight to free our people from the bondage and slavery in Nigeria.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will speak during his broadcast to Biafrans, friends of Biafra and the world at large on his whereabout over a year now and what transpired on 14th of September, 2017 as Nigeria military invaded his father’s compound during operation python dance 2 and why he decided to talk. He will also highlight about our upcoming and uncompromised referendum for Biafra freedom.

ALSO READ: Nnamdi Kanu is safe and healthy in London - Orji Kalu

“Therefore, we urge you to inform your friends, families and well wishers to join us on Radio Biafra London on the above date and time, don’t miss the golden opportunity, Biafra is around the corner," the IPOB spokesman added.

Presidential pardon for Kanu

Also, a group known as Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (ONYCW) has called on President Buhari to grant the IPOB leader presidential pardon.

The group also said Buhari should extend amnesty to IPOB just like he released 500 Boko Haram detainees in Kano state.

Nnamdi Kanu, after being granted bail by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, says he is entitled to the $800m compensation from the Federal Government for his alleged unlawful arrest and detention in 2015.

