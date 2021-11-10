RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers staged a walkout, FG tells court

The Federal Government told a Federal High Court, Abuja that a team of lawyers of leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on a Wednesday, staged a walkout before the trial opened.

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra movement, Nnamdi Kanu.
Counsel to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Abubakar, told Justice Binta Nyako, following non-appearance of any lawyer on Kanu’s behalf shortly after the case was called.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that when the matter was called, Abubakar announced appearance for the AGF.

However, no lawyer was in court to announce appearance for the leader of the IPOB.

Abubakar then told the court that Kanu’s counsel, led by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, staged a walkout because some of the lawyers, including the American lawyer, Bruce Fein, were denied access.

Also speaking, Kanu told the court that in the previous sitting, his foreign lawyer, Fein, was also denied access.

Justice Binta then adjourned the matter until Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 for trial continuation.

