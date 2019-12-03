The declaration was made known to newsmen in a statement by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang in Awka on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Mr. John said Ejiofor was wanted for alleged case of conspiracy, murder, treasonable felony, arson and armed robbery.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu (Expressive)

Part of the statement reads: “the Anambra Police Command wishes to inform the general public that warrant of arrest was obtained by the Police in respect of one Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor of Oraifite, a member of the proscribed IPOB.

“The declaration is in connection with the killing of two police officers by members of the IPOB in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State on Monday,” it stated.

The two victims are Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of Oraifite Area Command, Mr Oliver Abbey and an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Joseph Akubo.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Haruna Mohammed had on Monday accused members of IPOB for the death of the two police officers when a team of security men went to arrest Ejiofor over complaint of abduction levelled against him.

Haruna said the members of the proscribed group immediately attacked the police, killing two of its men and setting ablaze a vehicle belonging to the command.

Pulse Nigeria recall that the fugitive leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, earlier said that he’s ready to return to Nigeria to continue his trial if his safety would be guaranteed.

However, the Command urged the public to provide useful information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Abang appealed to the public to visit the nearest police station or formations or call the police emergency number on 07039194332 for prompt action.