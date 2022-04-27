RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nnamdi Kanu’s family attacks UK govt over silence on trial

Ima Elijah

Kanunta said UK’s silence over Kanu’s trial would not stop the actualisation of the Biafra agitation.

Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu

Kingsley ‘KanuntaKanu, a brother to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, criticised the United Kingdom (UK) government over what he described as 'silence' on his sibling’s trial.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Kanunta wrote: “The UK should be guiding Nigeria on how to hold #Referendum on #Biafra independence Cos, any decision concerning Biafra self-determination does not rest with @MBuhari or @FCDOGovUK, it’s a matter for the Biafran people alone. Silence on Kanu’s case can’t stop what #MNK started.”

According to reports, the UK has refused to intervene in Kanu’s trial despite pressure from his family and lawyers.

In June 2021, Dean Hurlock, a spokesperson of the British High Commission, disclosed that the UK “would expect any trial or legal proceedings to follow due process”.

This is as Kanu’s prosecution continues in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

Earlier, the Federal High Court of Nigeria had introduced its new Practice Directions on the trial of terrorism-related cases in the country.

Under the new law, trial of terrorism-related offences, henceforth, Exclude from the proceedings any person other than the parties, their legal representatives, and any other person as may be directed by the Judge or the most Senior Judge in the given circumstances.

Also, except where the Chief Judge of the court grants permission, media coverage may be prohibited.

Yesterday, April 26, 2022, Kanu went to court to challenge the practice direction of the Federal High Court which ordered that his trial, being a terrorism-related case, be done in secret.

Ima Elijah

