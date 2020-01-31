Many Nigerians, including political leaders of different backgrounds, have expressed their grave concern over the spate of insecurity in the country.

With regards to justice delivery and decision making, it is not disapprovingly debatable that the Nigerian polity under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is dotted with increasing levels of insecurity.

Among the insecurity issues disturbing the socio-economic development of the country is Boko Haram’s incessant attacks, and the terror of rampaging herdsmen on other Nigerians.

At this stage, it is safe to say Nigeria, by all indications, is one of the most insecure places in the world. Each passing day, security keeps getting worse. The continuous attacks are not becoming less frequent, a situation that has since sent many Nigerians into panic mode, with many rendered homeless, while others have lost their loved ones.

Unarguably, the Nigerian government is gradually leaving her law-abiding citizens with no choice but to protect themselves, as many would no longer be comfortable opening their eyes for a destroyer, who will not mind even to take their lives, to devour all they have laboured for in life.

The fact that Nigeria, home to some 200 million people, is no longer safe is not just disparaging for the self-acclaimed giant of Africa, but shameful.

With the increasing loss of lives by terrorists and bandits, one will ordinarily think this government will be busy with a commitment to fulfill its core responsibility of protecting lives and property.

Instead of being quick to ensure that Nigeria is a safe place, given the recent reactions from the presidency, the government is swift in engaging members of the public, including political leaders who speak on the alarming insecurity, in stunning tirades.

Presidency’s vile outburst

Amid the worsening security situation in Nigeria, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe (PDP - Abia South) recently called for Buhari’s resignation.

On the off chance many had forgotten, not excluding the ones at the helms of affairs of the country, the lawmaker reminded everyone how the All Progressives Congress-led government promised to deliver good governance and secure people’s lives.

The senator went as far as reminding everyone that this same government dared Nigerians to stone them should Boko Haram insurgents not stop, should lives continue to be threatened, and should the country’s economy not improve.

He then went on to call for President Buhari’s resignation because he has failed in his promises to Nigerians.

Given the presidency’s response to Senator Abaribe, it is unarguable that the lawmaker’s statement is a criticism, rather than a call to accountability. Another of the many mistakes the administration keeps making.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Buhari, quickly ran to Twitter like a Student Union Government (SUG) Public Relations Officer (PRO), to radically defend the interest of his paymaster.

With a determined intent to distract meaningful Nigerians from debating on the matter at hand, the spokesperson for the number one citizen emphatically stated that the lawmaker who made the call doesn’t deserve to be walking freely.

Maintaining that Abaribe’s call is baseless, Shehu said the lawmaker should be in prison at the time he called for the president’s resignation, for failing to produce the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in court, having stood surety for him.

Kanu, a vocal separatist keenly seeking independence of the south east region from the country, has been on self-exile since the Nigerian Army invaded his residence in Umuahia, Abia State, in 2017.

His disappearance, which happened after a raid the army says did not happen, gripped the entire country, as the IPOB movement threatened that they were being provoked for war.

The flipside

While it may be right for Abaribe to currently be in prison for failing to produce the IPOB leader in court, it is pertinent to note that Kanu’s escape from Nigeria, a country with over 300,000 police personnel, and over 181,000 soldiers, remains unimaginable.

A declared terrorist in Nigeria escaped from the country, with zero knowledge of immigration and security services, and the presidency sees nothing wrong in this?

Is it not shameful to the presidency that it is more concerned with what Abaribe said than the fact that Kanu slipped from its fingers?

Shehu’s statement is not just pointless but hopeless.