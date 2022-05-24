Nnamdi Kanu wants bloodshed to stop in southeast

Kanu was reported to have made the call during a visitation to him in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody by Emmanuel Kanu, his younger brother.

According to Emmanuel, his brother “does not believe in bloodshed”, adding that Kanu was not happy about the rising spate of killings in the region.

Kanu also called for the release of Mama Biafra, a septuagenarian who was arrested during his last court appearance in Abuja on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The IPOB leader reportedly said the woman had been acting as his mother since his parents died in 2020.

He said the old woman did not commit any crime coming to Abuja to solidarise with him at the court.

“I saw her at the DSS detention cell after her clothes were washed and spread on the wall. I demand that she be released because she committed no crime.

“She is an old woman and since my mother died I have taken her as my mother. The DSS should release her.” Kanu said.

On the claim that the DSS had cloned him, Kanu cleared the air that he was the one Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State met when he visited the DSS headquarters.