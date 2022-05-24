RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nnamdi Kanu wants bloodshed to stop in southeast

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Emmanuel Kanu says his brother is not happy about the rising spate of killings in the southeast.

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Recommended articles

Kanu was reported to have made the call during a visitation to him in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody by Emmanuel Kanu, his younger brother.

According to Emmanuel, his brother “does not believe in bloodshed”, adding that Kanu was not happy about the rising spate of killings in the region.

Kanu also called for the release of Mama Biafra, a septuagenarian who was arrested during his last court appearance in Abuja on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The IPOB leader reportedly said the woman had been acting as his mother since his parents died in 2020.

He said the old woman did not commit any crime coming to Abuja to solidarise with him at the court.

“I saw her at the DSS detention cell after her clothes were washed and spread on the wall. I demand that she be released because she committed no crime.

“She is an old woman and since my mother died I have taken her as my mother. The DSS should release her.” Kanu said.

On the claim that the DSS had cloned him, Kanu cleared the air that he was the one Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State met when he visited the DSS headquarters.

He further said that there was no basis for anyone to doubt whether Soludo met him, adding that the Barcelona attire he wore when the governor visited him was his nightwear.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede

JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede

Again, PDP holds house of reps primaries in Badagry

Again, PDP holds house of reps primaries in Badagry

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

Southeast youths declare war against gunmen

Southeast youths declare war against gunmen

2 dead as petrol tanker crashes, explodes in Anambra

2 dead as petrol tanker crashes, explodes in Anambra

Buhari appoints Gov. Sule member Council on Digital Economy – Officials

Buhari appoints Gov. Sule member Council on Digital Economy – Officials

Train attack: Families urge FG to fast track release of abducted relatives

Train attack: Families urge FG to fast track release of abducted relatives

Nnamdi Kanu wants bloodshed to stop in southeast

Nnamdi Kanu wants bloodshed to stop in southeast

EFCC operatives storm Okorocha’s Abuja residence to arrest him

EFCC operatives storm Okorocha’s Abuja residence to arrest him

Trending

Rampaging youths burn houses, injure pastor over 'blasphemy' in Bauchi

Illustrative photo of irate youth [sundiatapost]

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can't give him money (Daily Trust)

Deborah: Soyinka wants National Mosque Imam sacked over blasphemy comment

Wole Soyinka

UPDATED: Many feared killed as explosion rocks Kano

Many feared dead in Kano as explosion rocked the city on Tuesday morning (Punch)