Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu is planning to come to Nigeria for his parents' burial on February 14, 2020.

In a statement signed by the group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, Kanu said the ceremony would follow the normal burial preparation in accordance to the custom of the land.

But the IPOB leader said he would not disclose the the security arrangement for the burial because of ‘enemies’, who wish to destabilize the ceremony.

“The burial of our leader’s parents burial will be 14th of February 2020,” the statement read.

“We are not going to disclose our security arrangements because they are much enemies who wish to destroy or destabilize every effort made for the successful burial of these father and mother of our leader

“IPOB is on ground and nothing will change our resolve to protect the environment.”

Kanu lost his mother, Sally Kanu in October 2019. Sally died in August in Germany after a protracted illness. Two months after, the IPOB leader also lost his father, Eze Israel Kanu, who died at the age of 86 in December 2019.