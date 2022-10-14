RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nnamdi Kanu replies Malami over new criminal charges, continued detention

Ima Elijah

Malami said the appeal court only discharged Kanu and did not acquit him.

Kanu said Malami was wrong, explaining that it was not constitutional for the Federal Government to initiate new charges against him.

He spoke through his Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, while reacting to the Appeal Court ruling, which discharged and acquitted him.

What had happened in court: Yesterday, the Appeal Court discharged and acquitted Kanu of the terrorism charges levelled against him by the Nigerian Government.

What the court said: The appellate court ruled that Kanu was illegally extracted from Kenya by Nigerian agents in a process known internationally as extraordinary rendition, which rights experts define as an abduction.

The judges held that the Nigerian Government could not charge Kanu for any offence in the country until federal authorities explained how they moved him from Nairobi to Abuja in June 2022.

However, Ejimakor said: “The AGF is wrong. If the FG refuses or stalls on releasing Kanu merely because it desires to initiate further or new charges, it will amount to a holding charge situation which has been held as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

“Further, no new charge can stick against Kanu because, in the present circumstance, the extraordinary rendition is an abiding factor that has created a permanent barrier to his prosecution, at least for now.

“The judgment of the Court of Appeal has grandfathered a continuing lack of prosecutorial jurisdiction, which can only be overcome by a few things I am not at liberty to disclose here because it will amount to giving legal advice to the FG. Yet, before any further charge can have a toga of legality or constitutionality, Kanu has to be released first.”

What Malami had said: In a statement signed by spokesperson, Umar Jibril Gwandu, Malami said the appeal court only discharged Kanu and did not acquit him.

