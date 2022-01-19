Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has pleaded not guilty to the alleged terrorism and treasonable felony charges filed against him by the Federal Government.
Nnamdi Kanu pleads not guilty to terrorism, treasonable felony charges
When the charges were read to him the IPOB leader pleaded not guilty.
Kanu was re-arraigned on a 15-count charge on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
Details later…
