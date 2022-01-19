RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nnamdi Kanu pleads not guilty to terrorism, treasonable felony charges

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

When the charges were read to him the IPOB leader pleaded not guilty.

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]
Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has pleaded not guilty to the alleged terrorism and treasonable felony charges filed against him by the Federal Government.

Kanu was re-arraigned on a 15-count charge on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

When the charges were read to him the IPOB leader pleaded not guilty.

Details later…

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

